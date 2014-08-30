 

Watch: Nico Porteous among snowboarders and skiers thrilled with early opening of South Island ski-fields

Coronet Peak ski field in Queenstown has opened two weeks earlier for just one day today, offering loyal customers and local Queenstowners a taste of what’s to come this season.

Queenstown's Coronet Peak Ski field opens up for one day, to give guests and locals a taste of what's to come.

The great recent snowfall is not only allowing Coronet Peak to open early – albeit for one day – but across from the Wakatipu, the Remarkables is opening a couple of days earlier than scheduled.

It was due to open on June 9, but will now be the first ski field in the South Island to open for the 2018 ski season, with the slopes being opened up on Thursday June 7.

The Remarkables Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence and his team are pulling all the stops to make it happen.

"With the great snow cover we have on site we will be looking to open with all aspects of our operation, lifts will include the 3 conveyors, Alta, Curvey Basin, Sugar Bowl & Shadow Basin,"says Lawrence.

"That’s main trail skiing and riding in great winter snow in just a few days."

The season usually starts with learner slopes and Curvey, with Sugar and Shadow often not open due to light coverage.

Cardrona and Coronet Peak both opened today, two weeks ahead of schedule.
Another good looking front arriving from the south from Tuesday evening staying through Wednesday will top it up, says Mr Lawrence.

"Right on cue."

Coronet Peak, across from the basin, has been open today since 9am, for a pre-season taster.

Due to crowds, lift operators have had to put out more line dividers.

The ski area's manager Nigel Kerr says those first on the lift were rewarded with t-shirts and bragging rights.

The ski field, which is 20 minutes from downtown Queenstown, will close again tomorrow to get ready for the official opening day of Saturday June 16.

“We’re really pleased to be able to do this for our loyal customers, giving them a chance to check out the slopes,” says Kerr.

“It’s early season conditions with the M1 and Big Easy groomed, a great opportunity to get ski season ready.”

