Where to watch New Year's fireworks show in Auckland

There are mere hours to go until the clock strikes midnight and New Zealand enters 2021, with a fireworks show set to mark the occasion in Auckland — and those outside the city will be able to view too.

Auckland welcomes 2020 with New Year fireworks off the Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS

The official countdown to 2021 will begin on television on TVNZ1, TVNZ2 and Duke at 11.55pm.

An online livestream will also be available to view on 1NEWS.co.nz, as well as the 1 NEWS Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

All will begin at 11.55pm.

But if you want to see the fireworks in Auckland itself, you'll want to be aware of road closures and delays expected.

Auckland Transport is running extra buses and ferries, with the full timetable available on its website; trains will not be running due to extensive service work underway.

Within the city, parts of Queen St, Wellesley St West, Victoria St West and Albert Street are closed to vehicles between 10pm and 2am.

In the build-up to the fireworks at Auckland, there will be a lights show on the Harbour Bridge from 8pm as well as a Kiwiana-themed laser show at the Sky Tower, Auckland Council says.

People are suggested to head to vantage points such as the waterfront, Devonport, Herne Bay, Te Atatū Peninsula, Bastion Point, Northcote, Mt Eden and Bayswater Marina.