Watch: New video shows how planned changes to Auckland's waterfront will look over the next few years

Auckland Council has released an update on the planned changes to Auckland's waterfront in the next few years in lead up to America's Cup in 2021. 

The plans will make a huge difference along the waterfront from Britomart to Wynyard Quarter, where more than 80 super yachts are expected to be during the Cup.

Team New Zealand, Auckland Council and the Government are spending $212m on construction and running costs for the Americas Cup, and $114m of that will come from taxpayers and the other $98.5m from ratepayers.

Some of the projects within the Waterfront plan include:

- New public spaces to both Lower Queen and Quay street.

- A new ferry base layout making it easier for vessels to arrive and depart.

- Improvements to Queens Wharf allowing Auckland to host larger cruise ships.

- Enhanced walking, cycling and public transport access between Wynyard Quarter and the city.

- A new bridge crossing Viaduct Basin to Wynyard Quarter.

- A new waterfront space as apart of Auckland hosting the Americas cup in 2021.

- And a new city waterfront neighbourhood at Wynyard Quarter, alive with residents, workers, businesses, visitors and activities

Auckland Council says "once delivered, these improvements will make Auckland's city centre even more desirable and a stronger economic force".

