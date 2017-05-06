 

Watch: NEW raw footage shows Edgecumbe family's first-person view as floodwaters engulfed their property

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

As floodwaters surged towards the home of Dee and Todd Proven, all they could do is watch and closed their doors before calling for help.

Dee and Todd Proven were forced to flee inside, close their doors and urgently call for help for themselves and their family.
Source: Supplied

The couple also had young children in the house, some of whom were excited and some of whom were scared.

Video captured right at the moment the flood enters the property shows an incredible rate of flow.

For property owner Rod McPherson, the following weeks have been a nightmare, with the house red-stickered.

Source: 1 NEWS

