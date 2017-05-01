Watch: New police videos take victims through what happens once sexual assaults are reported to police

Police are trying to debunk myths around sexual assault by releasing videos that take the viewer through what happens next.

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson said sexual assault is "grossly underreported".

"Reporting sexual assault isn't easy. It takes courage to come forward, to tell us what has happened," Mr Anderson said.

The 10 videos, released by police, cover the first step of reporting an assault, then going through emotional support, the medical check-up, sexual consent and facts about sexual violence.

"Knowing what to expect can debunk myths and alleviate fears and that's our aim."

The videos were released as part of this week being Rape Awareness Week.