 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

share

Source:

1 NEWS

CCTV footage has emerged appearing to show the powerful winds of a tornado destroying property in Matamata yesterday.

The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.
Source: Todd Chevis

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

Matamata local Todd Chevis sent the footage to 1 NEWS, in which a number of large objects are picked up and hurled for several metres.

A tornado was also reported in Waitara, Taranaki, which reportedly caused minor damage and no injuries.

The region has been hammered by huge hail, rain and wind this afternoon.
Source: Geoff Christophers

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:47
1

Meghan Markle's dad says he talked to Prince Harry over the phone and the royal told him to 'give Donald Trump a chance'

02:30
2
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Kaikoura woman spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:20
3
The "incredibly stupid" manoeuvre has been viewed over half a million times on YouTube.

Watch: 'Incredibly stupid' tourist nearly gets hand bitten off attempting to stroke lion out car window in Tanzania safari park

4

Most read story: Python swallows woman whole, Indonesian villagers find bloated snake with fully clothed body inside

5

Live stream: Breakfast

00:34
The twister reportedly hit a property in the Waikato town yesterday as strong winds battered the area.

Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.

02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 