Watch: New footage shows tornado destroying shed in Matamata

CCTV footage has emerged appearing to show the powerful winds of a tornado destroying property in Matamata yesterday.
Locals reported seeing a funnel-shaped cloud yesterday afternoon as a storm front passed across the Waikato town.
Matamata local Todd Chevis sent the footage to 1 NEWS, in which a number of large objects are picked up and hurled for several metres.
A tornado was also reported in Waitara, Taranaki, which reportedly caused minor damage and no injuries.
