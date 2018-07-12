Watch: Nelson's Rose Renton has no regrets after being found guilty of offensive behaviour in poison protest against MP Nick Smith

A Nelson woman who has been found guilty of behaving in an offensive manner during a protest against MP Nick Smith last year says she doesn't reget her actions.

Ms Renton appeared before two Justices of the Peace in Nelson District Court this morning under the category one charge, which carries a maximum penalty of $1000.

Rose Renton and her former partner approached then Environment Minister Nick Smith in a Nelson car park over a controversial brodifacoum poison drop taking place over the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary.

Mr Smith told the court in May that they had shouted at him and one of the pair had rubbed rat poison on him.

He became concerned for his safety and asked a staff member to call the police.

After sentencing, Ms Renton said, "Do I regret it? No, I don't - simply because it's a conversation that's long overdue and should have been had a long time ago".

"It's tiring to have to front something, but sometimes, you have to be that person and stand up and I'm passionate about nature."