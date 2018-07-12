 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Nelson's Rose Renton has no regrets after being found guilty of offensive behaviour in poison protest against MP Nick Smith

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Nelson woman who has been found guilty of behaving in an offensive manner during a protest against MP Nick Smith last year says she doesn't reget her actions.

Rose Renton shouted at the then Environment Minister Nick Smith in a Nelson car park twice in September 2017.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Renton appeared before two Justices of the Peace in Nelson District Court this morning under the category one charge, which carries a maximum penalty of $1000.

Rose Renton and her former partner approached then Environment Minister Nick Smith in a Nelson car park over a controversial brodifacoum poison drop taking place over the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary.

Mr Smith told the court in May that they had shouted at him and one of the pair had rubbed rat poison on him.

He became concerned for his safety and asked a staff member to call the police.

After sentencing, Ms Renton said, "Do I regret it? No, I don't - simply because it's a conversation that's long overdue and should have been had a long time ago".

"It's tiring to have to front something, but sometimes, you have to be that person and stand up and I'm passionate about nature."

Renton was ordered to pay $130 in court costs, but does not need to pay fees of reparation or emotional harm caused.

Related

Politics

Environment

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

3

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


03:25
4
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

01:49
5
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

00:45
Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the show will premiere next month.

Wellington Paranormal takes over Twitter, as tens of thousands of Kiwis tune in to watch Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's new show

It follows Special Officers Minogue and O'Leary, who investigate paranormal activity in the capital.


01:58
Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Investigation underway after complaint about 'cruel' sow stalls on South Island pig farm

Video from the farm was secretly filmed by animal rights activists.

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

The crash at 11am today has now been cleared but delays are still expected.