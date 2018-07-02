 

Watch: 'I need a shower!' Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson speaks after 'kind of epic' journey from Australia to NZ

After two months and more than 2000km of ocean, an adventurer has finished the first-ever solo kayak voyage across the Tasman.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.
Scott Donaldson departed Coffs Harbour in NSW on May 2 and put his feet on New Zealand soil tonight.

Guided by lights and fireworks, and greeted by a cheering crowd of hundreds, the Kiwi ex-pat paddled ashore at Ngamotu Beach in New Plymouth, on the North Island at about 8.30pm.

Wife Sarah and their eight-year-old son, Zac, ran out into the water for a hug before Donaldson was carried through the whistling spectators.

Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.
"I've got no words at the moment. That was kind of epic ... Just seeing the land, the lights and being able to come here on target is just a perfect ending," he said after catching his breath.

"I need a shower."

During the trip, the 47-year-old had to contend with six-metre swells and fend off aggressive sharks going for his rudder.

He also waited out a storm for seven days at Lord Howe Island on the way.

Donaldson's arrival on soil makes him the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand and closes a nine-year campaign.

In 2014, he came eye-waveringly close, but had to be rescued just 80km from land after 84 days at sea.

The multi-sport athlete had planned the trip for five years, only to be left battered and bruised by a once-in-a-generation storm and afterwards ruled out another try.

He moved to Coffs Habour in 2014 in preparation for the attempt.

"This is nine years in the making and a lot of, you know, as you can imagine, emotional, financial investment into this," Sarah Donaldson told Radio New Zealand this week.

An asthma sufferer, Donaldson has used the journey as a way to raise money for asthma research.

