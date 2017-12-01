 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One of the Navy's biggest ships, the HMNZS Endeavour, berthed for its final time this morning in Auckland's Devonport following 30 years of service. 

One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.
Source: 1 NEWS

The ship has been deployed throughout the Pacific, covering 826,000 nautical miles, and came to the end of its final journey this morning. 

Navy crew marked the occasion by performing a powerful haka on the wharf, which was returned by more crew on the ship's deck. 

The ship was welcomed with a water salute as it sailed into Devonport, with a 122-metre long pennant flying on the ship's mast. 

The custom was inherited from the Royal Navy before the Napoleonic Wars when it was a tradition to fly a 'Paying-off Pennant' when they left their fleet to return to their home port to 'Pay-Off'. 

The Endeavour's being replaced by HMNZS Aotearoa, the navy's largest-ever ship, which is currently being built at a cost of just under half a billion dollars.

The ship will be formally decommissioned on December 15. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 2, 2nd test match. Saturday 26 November 2016. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Wagner ends gutsy opening stand as NZ bowl first against Windies

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

02:37
3
Bugman Ruud Kleinpaste has advice for dealing with the little critters.

Summer comes with an army of bugs and critters – so how can you deal with them?

02:15
4
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

01:02
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

01:04
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time

The ship has been decommissioned after 30 years of service.


03:28
Former National Party leader Don Brash says a decision may have been made not to prosecute the engineers of the collapsed building - but they were punished, in a way.

CTV engineers 'already convicted in a sense', Don Brash says, after police decide not to press charges

They will have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives, he said.


00:39
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

Video: Air NZ's brilliant new 'Mirry Christmus' message pokes fun at Kiwi accent

The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."

04:13
Chris Brandolino says increased tropical winds will bring higher temperatures – and also more rain for some places.

Good news! NIWA says summer temperatures set to soar above average

Unfortunately, there could also be higher rainfall in some areas.


00:51
Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.

'Morally, it raises a few questions' - does signing of Ben Stoke make Canterbury hypocrites?

Last week, batsman Ken McClure was dropped due to an assault charge, yet Stokes' signature was highly sought by the Kings.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 