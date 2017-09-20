 

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

1 NEWS

The fortunes of our two major parties have been reversed in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, which has National nine points ahead of Labour.

It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.
Final TV debate TONIGHT: Watch the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate between Jacinda Ardern and Bill English on TVNZ 1 at 7pm tonight

National has risen six points to 46 per cent compared to last week's poll, while Labour has dropped by seven points to 37 per cent.

National has risen to 46 per cent compared to the poll last week, while Labour has dropped to 37 per cent.
The Green Party has strengthened its vote up one point to 8 per cent. New Zealand First has gone in the opposite direction, down one point to 5 per cent.

The Opportunities Party is steady on 2 per cent and the Maori Party is steady on 1 per cent.

National's Bill English has also surged ahead in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, up five points to 37 per cent. Jacinda Ardern is down three points to 31 per cent.

It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Labour's Ms Ardern make a U-turn on tax, and a protest by farmers in her hometown of Morrisville.

The poll had a sample size of 1006 eligible voters who were interviewed between September 16-19.

Ardern and English face off tonight in the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate on TVNZ 1 at 7pm.

Tonight's Colmar Brunton Poll Results

National 46%

Labour 37%

Greens 8%

NZ First 5%

TOP 2%

Maori 1%

It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

