 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: National adamant economy is strong but Ardern says 'we're behind expectations' as latest GDP figures released

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

The National and Labour leaders are putting different spins on news today that the economy grew in the second quarter.

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern were both asked about the results and had some very different answers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.8 per cent in the three months to July, up from a revised 0.6 per cent expansion in the March quarter and was 2.5 per cent higher on the year, Statistics New Zealand said. 

The median in a Bloomberg poll of 12 economists' forecasts was for GDP to expand 0.8 per cent in the three months ended June 30 and 2.5 per cent on the year.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said "we're behind expectations" for GDP growth relative to the estimates in the pre-election fiscal update.

She said today's figures are "again highlighting the need for New Zealand to invest in its workforce by ensuring we have education skills training and investing in research and development to try and lift our productivity".

"And that's something that Labour has a plan for."

Labour's finance spokesman Grant Robertson said: "On a per-person basis, today's numbers represent the weakest growth performance for the economy since 2011."

National leader Bill English responded to that, saying the figures show continued solid growth "and we support that".

"This is an economy that's generating a lot of jobs, where the average wage is rising. You can always find a statistic somewhere that could improve. That's why we need a strong economic plan because there's always more that can be done in the economy," Mr English said.

Eleven of the 16 industries increased in the June quarter with retail trade and accommodation expanding at the fastest pace in the quarter, Stats NZ said.

Economists unimpressed by 0.8 percent growth

Economists are unimpressed by the GDP figure, warning much of the growth in the second quarter was due to one-offs and won't spur the central bank to lift interest rates any time soon.

The quarterly growth was a "fairly subdued outturn given that it benefited from one-offs and rebound factors," Westpac economist Michael Gordon said.

"We expected the June quarter to mark the high point for growth this year, given the one-off boost from tourism and a rebound in agriculture and transport from previous weak quarters. In that light, a 0.8 per cent quarterly rise is not that impressive," he said.

Transport activity rose 3.5 per cent in June after a 1.6 per cent slide in March.

Wildfires around Christchurch in February had disrupted rail activity in particular, "but this effect has now unwound," Mr Gordon said.

ANZ also dubbed it a "middling result" and noted growth was effectively only back at trend in annualised terms.

"A case could have been made for expecting a larger bounce, given the temporary factors (weather and earthquake disruption) that weighed on activity over the prior six months," chief economist Cameron Bagrie said.

He said, "it is clear that the economy is not quite firing on all cylinders as it grapples with some meaningful headwinds including late-cycle capacity pressures, a turn in the credit cycle and housing market weakness".

Thursday's figures show activity was weighed on by a construction, which contracted 1.1 per cent following the 2.1 per cent decline in the March quarter.

ASB economists said the slide in construction was a surprise and noted the fall in aggregate activity comes despite the boost from the Kaikoura rail link and SH1 reconstruction activity.

"Potentially, capacity constraints are biting on all types of construction activity," they said, adding GDP growth had been "underwhelming in the past year" and in light of this the second-quarter result is "relatively muted."

Related

Economy

Politics

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man critically injured after setting himself on fire outside Parliament

00:58
2
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

00:24
3
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

4
Bodi McKee

'You are history' - shooting victim's family tell killer in court

00:17
5
The animal was filmed by a person in a vehicle following the cattle truck in Melbourne.

Watch: Cow poking head out of cattle truck narrowly avoids road sign on busy Aussie highway

Emergency services at Parliament.

Man critically injured after setting himself on fire outside Parliament

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 