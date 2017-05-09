 

Watch: Napier locals left confused after bizarre carcass washes up on Westshore beach

Millie McCaughan 

1 NEWS NOW Producer

A huge carcass has washed up on Westshore in Napier on the weekend leaving locals confused and stunned.

Locals had to do some digging to identify this huge carcass that washed up on a Napier beach.
Source: Archie Reisma

Brendan Reisima told 1 NEWS NOW his son Archie spotted the three metre long carcass and the pair were confused as to what it was, originally thinking it looked like a crocodile.

Mr Reisima then shared a video of the unknown carcass to a Napier community group on Facebook asking for help to identify the animal.

It stirred a flurry of comments from confused locals, with some joking it was a mermaid, while others suggested it was a taniwha. 

It wasn't until they started digging around with spades that Mr Reisima realised it was actually a thresher shark, which are known for their incredibly long tales.

"Once we spread it out you could see the tail, and jaw," Mr Reisima said.

He tried calling the Department of Conservation when they found it, but because it was a Sunday the offices were closed.

So he said they instead buried the shark as it "stunk".

Take a look at some other natural phenomenons that washed up on New Zealand beaches this year.

Witness Jeanette McCallum says she and a friend were shocked to find so many dead shellfish.
Source: Jeannette McCallum
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.
Source: Gisborne Herald

Millie McCaughan



Weather bomb one 'likely cause' of millions of pipi washing up on Waihi Beach - scientist

