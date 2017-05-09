Watch: Napier locals left confused after bizarre carcass washes up on Westshore beach

A huge carcass has washed up on Westshore in Napier on the weekend leaving locals confused and stunned.

Brendan Reisima told 1 NEWS NOW his son Archie spotted the three metre long carcass and the pair were confused as to what it was, originally thinking it looked like a crocodile.

Mr Reisima then shared a video of the unknown carcass to a Napier community group on Facebook asking for help to identify the animal.

It stirred a flurry of comments from confused locals, with some joking it was a mermaid, while others suggested it was a taniwha.

It wasn't until they started digging around with spades that Mr Reisima realised it was actually a thresher shark, which are known for their incredibly long tales.

"Once we spread it out you could see the tail, and jaw," Mr Reisima said.

He tried calling the Department of Conservation when they found it, but because it was a Sunday the offices were closed.

So he said they instead buried the shark as it "stunk".