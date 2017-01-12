Watch: Mystery Tauranga drummer confuses motorists as he plays roadside in Kaimai Ranges

People travelling along State Highway 29 through the Kaimai Ranges were perplexed to see a young man playing the drums on the side of the road yesterday.

Andrew Mock was driving past with his family when he saw the drummer with headphones on and pulled over to take a video.

Mr Mock told NZME the man said he was from Tauranga and claimed his location choice was due to the fact his neighbours have a new baby, who he didn't want to wake.