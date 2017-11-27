Watch: My Kitchen Rules NZ champions crowned after four-course cook-off

 

Wanaka sweethearts Chris and Bex are the 2017 My Kitchen Rules New Zealand champions after the Grand Final on TVNZ2 tonight.

Wanaka's Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.
Source: My Kitchen Rules

They beat foodie friends Heather and Mitch from Christchurch to take the title and $100,000 prize.

The teams dished up four courses each for a full house at Auckland’s Gusto restaurant.

But only one duo could be the winners and the final score gave Chris and Bex a grand total of 52 out of 60.

"This has been a tough competition," Chris said.

"It has, it has," Bex agreed.

"We've fought all the way, and tonight we've smashed it," Chris said.

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans were joined on the judging panel by fellow celebrity chefs Nadia Lim, Sean Connolly, Ray McVinnie and Tom Hishon.


