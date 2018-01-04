 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Motorists contend with treacherous condition on flooded Northland road

share

Source:

Supplied

A section of State Highway 10 in the Far North is almost totally underway.
Source: Supplied

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A section of State Highway 10 in the Far North is almost totally underway.

Live: Heavy rain lashes Auckland and Northland causing widespread flooding as South Island braces for severe weather


2
Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

00:25
3
The incident on New Year's Day took place 30 minutes after the flight from Stansted Airport landed.

Watch: Passenger with asthma stands on Ryanair plane's wing after needing to get some fresh air


00:18
4
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

02:21
5
Nikki Kaye on old rival Jacinda Ardern

'She's moved into a different league' - National's Nikki Kaye on how the old Jacinda Ardern rivalry has evaporated

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:29
A section of State Highway 10 in the Far North is almost totally underway.

Live: Heavy rain lashes Auckland and Northland causing widespread flooding as South Island braces for severe weather

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already hitting the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 