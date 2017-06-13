Watch: Motorists brave snowy conditions as light dusting coats Central Otago

Snow is restricting access on some South Island roads today as a strong cold southwest flow moves up the country.

State Highway 87 which runs from Outram to Kyeburn in Otago was closed to all but four-wheel drive vehicles for a time this morning.

Chains must be fitted for a portion of the Crown Range Road between Arrowtown and Wanaka in Central Otago.

All the South Island alpine passes, and the Desert Road in the north, have snow warnings in place overnight, although no more than five centimetres is forecast to settle at this stage.

The strong winds associated with the fronts have prompted Kiwirail to cancel Interislander ferry services tonight.

The predicted severe weather is expected to produce waves of up to 7.5 metres.

