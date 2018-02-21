 

Watch: Motorist braves heavily flooded Takaka Hill road during Cyclone Gita - 'I'm glad I've got good tyres'

A motorist driving through the heavily flooded Takaka Hill road in the Tasman District as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita hit has raised the question - what was he even doing there?

The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.
In the video, posted to the Nelson Snippets Facebook page, the passenger of a vehicle films as she and a male driver make their way along the road.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as parts of the country wake to assess the fallout from Cyclone Gita

The severe weather brought power cut, slips, flooding and road closures.
Brown floodwaters can be seen all over the road, and the driver can be heard remarking that he is glad he has good tyres because "these rocks are sharp".

Some commenters on the video have been quick to point out that authorities had warned people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett has the latest on the wild weather.
"Why would anyone be driving in this! Plenty of warnings about the expected atrocious weather!," wrote one.

"How stupid can some people be!! Not only putting themselves in GRAVE danger but then those who will have to come and help those in the car after it's gone over the edge!," said another.

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
It was unclear who shot the video, who the driver was or when exactly it was shot.

SH60 between Takaka and Riwaka was closed about 4pm yesterday due to flooding and slips.

