Watch: Motorist braves heavily flooded Takaka Hill road during Cyclone Gita - 'I'm glad I've got good tyres'

A motorist driving through the heavily flooded Takaka Hill road in the Tasman District as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita hit has raised the question - what was he even doing there?

In the video, posted to the Nelson Snippets Facebook page, the passenger of a vehicle films as she and a male driver make their way along the road.

Brown floodwaters can be seen all over the road, and the driver can be heard remarking that he is glad he has good tyres because "these rocks are sharp".

Some commenters on the video have been quick to point out that authorities had warned people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Why would anyone be driving in this! Plenty of warnings about the expected atrocious weather!," wrote one.

"How stupid can some people be!! Not only putting themselves in GRAVE danger but then those who will have to come and help those in the car after it's gone over the edge!," said another.

It was unclear who shot the video, who the driver was or when exactly it was shot.