Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Which town in New Zealand is the most right-wing, and which is the most left?
Looking at the responses of almost 200,000 people using 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass, we can now answer that question.
Starting on the left, it seems Opotiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty is out on its own, followed by the Capital, Kawerau and then Dunedin.
As might be expected, many places sit close to the divide, with Auckland, Hamilton, Tasman and Invercargill right near the centre.
At the other extreme, out on the right is Otorohanga in Waikato, then comes Southland, Ashburton and Kaikoura.
Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ. The findings are based on 182,032 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 12, 2017. Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, religion, occupation, and Mãori descent to ensure the sample’s composition reflects that of the actual population of New Zealand according to census data and other population estimates.
