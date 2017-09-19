 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Which town in New Zealand is the most right-wing, and which is the most left?

Looking at the responses of almost 200,000 people using 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass, we can now answer that question.

Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.
Source: 1 NEWS

Starting on the left, it seems Opotiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty is out on its own, followed by the Capital, Kawerau and then Dunedin.

Source: 1 NEWS

As might be expected, many places sit close to the divide, with Auckland, Hamilton, Tasman and Invercargill right near the centre.

Source: 1 NEWS

At the other extreme, out on the right is Otorohanga in Waikato, then comes Southland, Ashburton and Kaikoura.

Source: 1 NEWS

Watch our graphic video to see where your area sits.

Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.
Source: 1 NEWS

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ. The findings are based on 182,032 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 12, 2017. Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, religion, occupation, and Mãori descent to ensure the sample’s composition reflects that of the actual population of New Zealand according to census data and other population estimates.

Related

Politics

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
2
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:45
4
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

00:15
5
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

01:15
See Robert Muldoon before he was Prime Minister, as we bring the iconic moments in New Zealand history.

Watch: Robert Muldoon admits defeat as 'Big Norm' storms to victory in 1972

As the nation counts down to the election, we bring you one of the moments from the 1972 campaign.

01:24
The black and white version shows a sneak peek into Kiwi life over 50 years ago, showing it’s not all that different.

Election flashback: 'Too much mudslinging?' - Amazing look at NZ's first TV election coverage

The black and white coverage provides a sneak peek into Kiwi life.


00:34
Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning’s press conference.

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant

Parker's promoter was booted out of the pre-fight media conference in London.

00:56
The Labour leader says she will be 'Prime Minister for Morrinsville as I am for Mt Albert'.

Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

The Labour leader said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 