Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Which town in New Zealand is the most right-wing, and which is the most left?

Looking at the responses of almost 200,000 people using 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass, we can now answer that question.

Starting on the left, it seems Opotiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty is out on its own, followed by the Capital, Kawerau and then Dunedin.

Source: 1 NEWS

As might be expected, many places sit close to the divide, with Auckland, Hamilton, Tasman and Invercargill right near the centre.

At the other extreme, out on the right is Otorohanga in Waikato, then comes Southland, Ashburton and Kaikoura.

Watch our graphic video to see where your area sits.