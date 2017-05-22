Watch: 'Most people would stop' - mother of skateboarder fatally struck by hit-and-run driver reacts to guilty plea

The mother of an Auckland skateboarder says it's a good thing a man has today pleaded guilty to charges, including dangerous driving causing the death of her son, but most drivers would stop if they hit someone.

Zhenghang Yu, 33, has pleaded guilty to three charges over the death of 16-year-old Jacob Pakura who died at the scene with catastrophic injuries after the car Yu was driving struck him late on January 14 on Rua Rd in New Lynn. Yu failed to stop.

Outside Waitakere District Court, today Jacob's mother, Esther Pakura, said it's a good thing that Yu has pleaded guilty.

"I don't know what that really means but it sort of seems like he's taking responsibility in some way," Ms Pakura said.

She said she had lots of emotions seeing Yu in court and "just rehearing everything again, it's quite difficult".

Jacob Pakura. Source: Facebook

Asked what lessons she would like to see society learn from the incident, she said she thinks most people in society, if they hit a person, would stop.

"Most people would stop, make sure, see if the person's okay. I don't think most people need to learn that lesson. I think that's...your values isn't it."

Ms Pakura said the fact Yu didn't stop and the injuries her son suffered are some of the hardest aspects of the incident for her.