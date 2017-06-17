Watch: More than 1000 bare chested students belt out haka on chilly Christchurch beach before taking a dip

Source:
In brisk conditions a mass students from Shirley Boys' High School lined up on Christchurch's New Brighton Beach to perform a haka before running into the sea.
Some 1200 students were there to fundraise for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust who were handed a cheque before the performance yesterday.
The students performed the impressive haka on the beach in Christchurch as air rescue aircraft flew overhead.
The boys then ran into the freezing cold sea for a dip.
