Watch: 'The more I reflect, the more I regret it' – Mike Bush tells 1 NEWS he's 'hugely' embarrassed over drink-driving

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the more he reflects on his drink-driving incident over three decades ago, the more he regrets it and the more embarrassed he is.

New Zealand's top police officer today admitted he was convicted of drink driving in 1983, when he was 23 and an off-duty detective constable in Auckland, writng about it in his blog on the New Zealand Police website.

Mr Bush has today told 1 NEWS that one evening after dinner and drinks he was dropping a colleague back at their hotel and he was stopped by the Auckland City Council road enforcement branch and asked to undertake a breath test,"which I did which failed, just, but it failed".

Police Commissioner Mike Bush Source: Getty

"And as a result I plead guilty to the offence of driving with excess blood alcohol, something I hugely regret and I reflect on often," he said.

"It was wrong to do it then as it is now. I was embarrassed then. The more I reflect, the more I regret it, the more embarrassed I am.

"The reason is that you reflect as you get older on what you do in terms of actually how dangerous it was. So I really applaud, you know, society, the police, our partners as to where we've moved the attitude around drinking and driving to where it is today."

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

In his blog post, Mr Bush wrote that while officers weren't permitted to pass on details covered by the Clean Slate Act to a third party, he was waiving that right.

"I didn't lose my job at the time because it wasn’t until 1991- eight years after it happened - that the then Commissioner of Police made it clear that subsequent drink-drive convictions for a police officer could place their career in jeopardy," Mr Bush wrote.

"It was extremely poor judgment by me 34 years ago, for which I am sorry. I make no excuses. It is something I deeply regret and have reflected on ever since."

He said he was fined $250 and banned from driving for six months.

Mr Bush said his conviction was reported on at the time, and that many of his colleagues and friends were aware of it.

He also raised it when moving up the chain at police.

"Alcohol plays a significant role in death and injury on our roads, and I am personally committed to doing all I can to prevent the harm it causes."