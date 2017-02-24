 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'The more I reflect, the more I regret it' – Mike Bush tells 1 NEWS he's 'hugely' embarrassed over drink-driving

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the more he reflects on his drink-driving incident over three decades ago, the more he regrets it and the more embarrassed he is. 

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says he's now even more embarrassed about drink-driving three decades ago and it was wrong to do it then as it is now.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's top police officer today admitted he was convicted of drink driving in 1983, when he was 23 and an off-duty detective constable in Auckland, writng about it in his blog on the New Zealand Police website.

Mr Bush has today told 1 NEWS that one evening after dinner and drinks he was dropping a colleague back at their hotel and he was stopped by the Auckland City Council road enforcement branch and asked to undertake a breath test,"which I did which failed, just, but it failed". 

Police Commissioner Mike Bush

Police Commissioner Mike Bush

Source: Getty

"And as a result I plead guilty to the offence of driving with excess blood alcohol, something I hugely regret and I reflect on often," he said.

"It was wrong to do it then as it is now. I was embarrassed then. The more I reflect, the more I regret it, the more embarrassed I am. 

"The reason is that you reflect as you get older on what you do in terms of actually how dangerous it was. So I really applaud, you know, society, the police, our partners as to where we've moved the attitude around drinking and driving to where it is today."

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

In his blog post, Mr Bush wrote that while officers weren't permitted to pass on details covered by the Clean Slate Act to a third party, he was waiving that right.

"I didn't lose my job at the time because it wasn’t until 1991- eight years after it happened - that the then Commissioner of Police made it clear that subsequent drink-drive convictions for a police officer could place their career in jeopardy," Mr Bush wrote.

"It was extremely poor judgment by me 34 years ago, for which I am sorry. I make no excuses. It is something I deeply regret and have reflected on ever since."

He said he was fined $250 and banned from driving for six months.

Mr Bush said his conviction was reported on at the time, and that many of his colleagues and friends were aware of it.

He also raised it when moving up the chain at police.

"Alcohol plays a significant role in death and injury on our roads, and I am personally committed to doing all I can to prevent the harm it causes."

Criticism on the lack of action over random alcohol and drug testing of police officers. Straight talking former Detective Inspector Graham Bell says the public has a right to know that officers aren’t “whacked out” on some narcotic. More on 1 News @6.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Incident causing schools to lockdown in Auckland's Remuera was most likely a hoax, police say

00:30
2
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

00:46
3
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


01:02
4
Police Commissioner Mike Bush says he's now even more embarrassed about drink-driving three decades ago and it was wrong to do it then as it is now.

Watch: 'The more I reflect, the more I regret it' – Mike Bush tells 1 NEWS he's 'hugely' embarrassed over drink-driving

5
FILE – In this March 20, 2015, file photo, Deasia Watkins, 22, appears in Hamilton County Municipal Court in Cincinnati. Watkins pleaded guilty to murder Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in the stabbing and decapitation of her 3-month-old daughter Jayniah Watkins in March 2015. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Charles J. Kubicki Jr. sentenced Watkins to 15 years to life in prison. (Henry Molski/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Mum who decapitated baby gets 15 years to life in prison


01:02
Police Commissioner Mike Bush says he's now even more embarrassed about drink-driving three decades ago and it was wrong to do it then as it is now.

Watch: 'The more I reflect, the more I regret it' – Mike Bush tells 1 NEWS he's 'hugely' embarrassed over drink-driving

One evening after dinner Mike Bush was dropping a colleague back at a hotel and was stopped by police and asked to undertake a breath test,"which I did which failed, just, but it failed".

01:34
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

Crusaders gift 400 tickets to exhausted firefighters, Sam Whitelock donating jersey to family of killed chopper pilot

The teams hopes the visit will help the group "take their mind off things" and "boost their morale".

00:48
Lawyer Stephen O'Reilly was questioned outside a Brisbane court after Craig Broadley was extradited from NZ yesterday and appeared today on nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Watch: Lawyer for Kiwi accused of participating in global paedophile ring matter-of-fact with reporters

Craig Broadley was identified in an investigation into two jailed Queensland child abusers.

00:40
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Incident causing schools to lockdown in Auckland's Remuera was most likely a hoax, police say

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

00:46
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Guess who? Watch the moment JJ & Dom can't believe their surprise caller. But Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ