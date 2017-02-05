Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Former broadcaster and MP Willie Jackson joked around with Labour Leader Andrew Little today saying he wanted to be Prime Minister.

"I thought you wanted to be the Minister of Finance," Mr Little said to Mr Jackson as they stood side by side during a press conference at Waitangi.

"Actually I really want to be the Prime Minister," Mr Jackson replied.

"That's taken," Mr Little said as the crowd laughed.

But Mr Jackson says he'll be lucky if he gets a "good list position" after announcing he will stand for the Labour Party in this year's General Election.

"If I'm lucky I might get in the top 20 or 30. Who knows. There's a lot of other people who have made worthwhile contributions so we'll see how it goes," he told media today.