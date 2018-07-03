 

Watch: The moment a teen creeps into an Auckland home and snatches a newborn baby

The moment a teenager sneaked into an Auckland home and snatched an 11-day-old baby was caught on security camera.

CCTV vision shows the baby being taken by the teen but it's her cousin who coerced her who's been jailed.
The vision shows Sydnee Shaunna Toulapapa entering the Epsom home in August last year wearing a balaclava and taking the baby girl.

Earlier this year, Toulapapa was discharged without conviction, but today her cousin, 23-year-old Nadene Faye Manukau-Togiavalu, was jailed for three years.

Manukau-Togiavalu, who was a nanny for the baby, wore a fake pregnancy belly and held a baby shower to convince family she was having a child herself.

She then coerced her cousin Toulapapa to steal the baby of the parents she was working for. 

The newborn was found safe after about six hours and returned to her parents.

The child's parents read victim impact statements in court today, describing the ordeal as a parents' worst nightmare.

Read more: Auckland dad whose 11-day-old newborn was kidnapped by nanny hits out at 'troubling' sentence

