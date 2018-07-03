Watch: The moment a teen creeps into an Auckland home and snatches a newborn baby

The moment a teenager sneaked into an Auckland home and snatched an 11-day-old baby was caught on security camera.

The vision shows Sydnee Shaunna Toulapapa entering the Epsom home in August last year wearing a balaclava and taking the baby girl.

Earlier this year, Toulapapa was discharged without conviction, but today her cousin, 23-year-old Nadene Faye Manukau-Togiavalu, was jailed for three years.

Manukau-Togiavalu, who was a nanny for the baby, wore a fake pregnancy belly and held a baby shower to convince family she was having a child herself.

She then coerced her cousin Toulapapa to steal the baby of the parents she was working for.

The newborn was found safe after about six hours and returned to her parents.