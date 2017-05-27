 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: The moment one Kiwi became $27 million richer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The life of one person in Thames will never be the same again after winning Lotto's Powerball draw.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The life of one person in Thames will never be the same again after winning Lotto's Powerball draw.

Are you $27m richer? Massive Lotto Powerball jackpot struck

00:30
2
The All Blacks midfielder found some creative inspiration to put Tevita Li in under the posts against the Highlanders.

Watch: Malakai Fekitoa's kicking magic inspires the Highlanders to comeback win against the Waratahs

00:26
3
The Kiwi half set up Ayshford with a pinpoint pass to score one while a beautifully weighted grubber kick set up Tuivasa-Sheck for another.

As it happened: Warriors snap terrible two weeks with convincing win over bumbling Broncos at Mt Smart

00:50
4
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

01:06
5
There has been plenty to talk about, with Donald Trump making headlines for his body language almost daily during his trip.

Watch: Handshakes, pushing and Melania - body language expert analyses President Trump's first trip abroad

00:50
Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

Video: Linkin Park stars sing haunting version of Hallelujah at Chris Cornell's funeral as Brad Pitt, Pharrell watch on

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

00:30
The All Blacks midfielder found some creative inspiration to put Tevita Li in under the posts against the Highlanders.

Watch: Malakai Fekitoa's kicking magic inspires the Highlanders to comeback win against the Waratahs

A gutsy win from the Southern men in Dunedin tonight.


02:22
Many say without a credit card or access to the Internet, they are finding it hard to buy tickets to next month's test.

Credit card and online ticket sales a roadblock for Manu Samoa fans wanting to attend Eden Park clash with All Blacks

"Many of these families are cash families, that’s what they use," said Mangere's MP.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

The fullback made the most of the Blues' disorganisation to score.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ