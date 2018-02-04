Watch: The moment a man is rescued from rapid West Auckland river after being swept away in flash flood

Footage has been released of the tense moment a man was rescued after being swept away in a West Auckland river yesterday.

Police understand a group of five people were trying to cross a river in Waitakere yesterday when they were swept away by a flash flood near Cascades Falls.

A police spokesperson said two bodies were found last night in a river near where three people were earlier reported missing.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were deployed to assist with the search and rescue.

The intense footage supplied to 1 NEWS shows the rescue helicopter hovering over the river as crew members organise and set up safety equipment to rescue the man in his 20's.

At around 7.15pm, Pilot Rob Arrowsmith located the man, who was found waste deep in water, unable to move with fast flowing currents on either side of him.

Crewman Ati Wynyard winch-inserted Intensive Care Paramedic Russell "Rusty"Clark into position to extract the man out of the water.

The man suffered multiple abrasions, was cold and fatigued and transported by ambulance in a serious condition.

A man who had earlier made it to safety was taken to hospital with minor injuries and another person involved was uninjured.

A spokesperson from Waitakere DHB has told 1 NEWS all patients who were brought to Waitakere Hospital have now been released.



A man known only as Josh from the Waitakere Golf Club told 1 NEWS yesterday that a man was brought to him in a hypothermic condition last night.

He had been trapped in a nearby river with several others.

"He was pretty hypothermic and roughed up," Josh said.