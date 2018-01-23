Watch: The moment ex-Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to home detention over indecent assaults

Source:
Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu has been sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.
Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims.
He says it's important to hold the 47-year-old to account and denounce and deter this type of offending.
Source: 1 NEWS
Crown Prosecutor Kirsten Lummis says there was a power imbalance because of the age gap and his position as teacher.
In her address to the judge she mentioned the recent #metoo campaign that has been highlighted by Hollywood.
Naufahu's lawyer Ron Mansfield says his actions were inappropriate but denies he selected and groomed victims through one on one acting classes.
Mr Mansfield says the "lines blurred" in his role as tutor.
