Watch: The moment commercial jet shoots in front of super-blood moon eclipse

One location of the country that was treated to a relatively clear view of the super-blue-blood moon eclipse early this morning was just outside Auckland Airport.

And footage of the eclipse moment easily identifies where the vision is being filmed from, as a passenger jet can be seen shooting in front of the moon.

For much of New Zealand, the lunar phenomenon was ruined by cloud cover, but it was visible in some regions.

A super-blue-blood moon eclipse only occurs every 150 years, and Kiwis were treated to the view starting from around 1am this morning.

A super moon takes place when the moon is at its closest point to earth during its elliptical orbit - this makes it appear 14 per cent larger than when it is at its further point and this has happened once already this year.

The blue moon term is used to describe a full moon taking place for the second time within a full calendar month.