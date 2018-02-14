 

Watch: The moment Amy Adams confirms she's running for National Party leader

Amy Adams has put her name forward to contest the National Party leadership.

Ms Adams says it's her "ambition and goal" to win the 2020 election.
Ms Adams is the MP for Selwyn and is the former Justice Minister. She made her leadership bid announcement in Wellington today.

Ms Adams says she has the backing needed to become the new leader.

"My support base has continued to grow and I have had so many messages today urging me to run," she says.

"It is my ambition and goal that if I am leader we will win in 2020."

Ms Adams says she will adopt her "own style" and "play with a straight bat" if she becomes National's leader and says her "integrity means a tremendous amount" to her.

Simon Bridges and Judith Collins are the other two MPs to put their names names forward for the party's leadership.

