 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu's headstone was officially unveiled today in Auckland with close friends and family attending the special ceremony.

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.
Source: 1 NEWS

A large tapa cloth adorned the headstone with Nadene Lomu and Jonah's family removing the cloth to reveal the headstone at about midday.

Nadene the wife of Lomu says everyone had been invited including all of Jonah's family.

Lomu's headstone has the quote, "Families can be together forever".

Mrs Lomu says the short notice about the ceremony was due to uncertainty over the headstone being completed.

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Former All Black Eric Rush was in attendance with other former All Blacks players who played alongside Jonah, even the great's former manager Phil Kingsley Jones was at the ceremony.

Mr Kingsley Jones says he has a good relationship with Jonah's family.

Lomu was born on 12 May 1975 and died on November 18 2015. He played 63 Tests for the All Blacks.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:40
1
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

00:15
2
A woman has been arrested over the incident which an eyewitness filmed.

Watch: US woman arrested after children filmed in car in pet kennels


3

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

00:41
4
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

04:00
5
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

02:40
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

03:44
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touch down on Kiwi shores likely late October.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 