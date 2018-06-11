Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu's headstone was officially unveiled today in Auckland with close friends and family attending the special ceremony.

A large tapa cloth adorned the headstone with Nadene Lomu and Jonah's family removing the cloth to reveal the headstone at about midday.

Nadene the wife of Lomu says everyone had been invited including all of Jonah's family.

Lomu's headstone has the quote, "Families can be together forever".

Mrs Lomu says the short notice about the ceremony was due to uncertainty over the headstone being completed.

Former All Black Eric Rush was in attendance with other former All Blacks players who played alongside Jonah, even the great's former manager Phil Kingsley Jones was at the ceremony.

Mr Kingsley Jones says he has a good relationship with Jonah's family.