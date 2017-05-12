Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

A full emergency response took place at Hamilton Airport this morning, after a plane had issues with its landing gear and circled the airport for 90 minutes.

Air Nelson 'Link' flight 8242 from Palmerston North to Hamilton took off at 9.30am on a flight scheduled to take an hour - it was in the air for two and a half hours.

The de Havilland Dash-8 300 aircraft was reportedly having trouble with its nose landing gear.

1 NEWS understands that plane landed safely just after 11.30am and all 30 people aboard are safe.

Fire crews and emergency services are at the scene.