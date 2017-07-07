 

Watch: Misery for Auckland drivers after multi-vehicle crash causes chaos on major motorway

A truck and three cars were involved in an accident on the Southern Motorway.
Accidents

news

00:22
1
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

00:50
2
NZTA says new data has revealed that the hillside above the road is on the move and could come down at any time.

'The entire hillside is moving' - Manawatu Gorge contractors pull out due to massive rockfall danger

00:37
3
The cyclist and truck driver collided while riding down a busy road in London.

Video: 'F***king idiot!' - truck driver loses his cool after nearly knocking cyclist off bike

00:33
4
Hurrell left Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin utterly bemused on The Footy Show.

'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

01:03
5
Barker said his Team Japan boat was okay despite the heavy impact, but he's more thankful none of his crew were hurt.

'They were a class above the rest' - Dean Barker admits 'mixed emotions' watching Team NZ win America's Cup

03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.

01:51
Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.

'You could carry out the tea' – Mils Muliaina gently suggests rugby isn't for Matty McLean, who takes epic tumble on Eden Park turf

Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.



 
