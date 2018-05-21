 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Mini Jacinda Ardern sends message as hologram at Techweek’18

share

Source:

AAP

In a fate usually reserved for dead musicians, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern has made an appearance as a hologram.

The PM provided some innovation of her own at the tech forum at Auckland’s ASB Theatre, as the first hologram Kiwi politician.
Source: Techweek 2018

The Prime Minister "attended" the opening of New Zealand's Techweek technology festival this morning, in what organisers say is the first holographic official engagement for world leader.

In the recording, the digital Ms Ardern talks up New Zealand's reputation for innovation.

"I was disappointed I couldn't make it to to Techweek in person, so this morning I come to you as a hologram instead," she said.

"Which, given the focus of this week, seems appropriate."

But while the technology might be new for political leaders, it's been doing the rounds in music, with the late Roy Orbison set to "tour" later this year and Tupac Shakur famously making an appearance from beyond the grave at Coachella in 2012.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller welcomed Ms Ardern's appearance, saying it showed state backing for innovation.

"While this technology is still very new, it is exciting to see how fast tech like this is developing in New Zealand and to see the government understand the importance of tech," he said.

Related

Politics

Technology

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:48
2
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

00:14
5
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:29
The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Watch: 'We're grieving for more kids' – Kelly Clarkson chokes up in emotional speech about gun violence at Billboard Music Awards

The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

Police Minister says pursuits will continue: 'We've got to let police use their discretion'

Stuart Nash is standing by officers' decisions despite the death of a 15-year-old in a chase on the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 