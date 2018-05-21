Watch: Mini Jacinda Ardern sends message as hologram at Techweek’18

In a fate usually reserved for dead musicians, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern has made an appearance as a hologram.



The Prime Minister "attended" the opening of New Zealand's Techweek technology festival this morning, in what organisers say is the first holographic official engagement for world leader.



In the recording, the digital Ms Ardern talks up New Zealand's reputation for innovation.



"I was disappointed I couldn't make it to to Techweek in person, so this morning I come to you as a hologram instead," she said.



"Which, given the focus of this week, seems appropriate."



But while the technology might be new for political leaders, it's been doing the rounds in music, with the late Roy Orbison set to "tour" later this year and Tupac Shakur famously making an appearance from beyond the grave at Coachella in 2012.



NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller welcomed Ms Ardern's appearance, saying it showed state backing for innovation.

