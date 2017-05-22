Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

Mike King's charity has released a new video showing people what to say when they notice someone struggling, and possibly considering suicide.

The Key To Life trust says every year in New Zealand, about 550 people take their own lives, and more than 400 of those are male.

In the video, two children are playing outside when a tense moment can be heard inside between and man and a woman, before the man retreats to the safe space of his garage.

His daughter goes to him and asks whether he is OK, and persists in offering him help and support, despite his own negative thoughts showing how negative his head space is.

In the end, her persistence pays off.

The trust says the video is an example of how anyone - not just children - can offer support to someone who is clearly not having an easy time.

"KTL believes that these conversations should be so easy a child can have them," the trust wrote.

KTL is headed by mental health campaigner Mike King, who earlier this month quit the government's New Zealand Suicide Prevention External Advisory Panel, which is developing new national suicide prevention guidelines for the Ministry of Health.

Mr King strongly criticised the Government's Draft Suicide Prevention Plan in his resignation letter to Dr John Crawshaw at the Ministry of Health after becoming "increasingly concerned" about the "deeply flawed" guidelines, which were created to help reduce suicide over the next decade.

Speaking to 1 NEWS about his decision to step down, Mr King set a challenge to the Minister of Health, Jonathan Coleman, to "stop contracting out responsibility for this work and start doing what politicians are supposed to do and listen to communities".

"Hear what they have to say and actually implement things that are going to help them," he said.

"That is a suicide prevention strategy. This is not."

The Key To Life trust was born from Mr King's acclaimed Nutters Club, which was founded in 2009, and is a Not-for-Profit organisation.

Key To Life's guide to supporting someone who is struggling:

1. Ask them "Are you ok?" Very simple.

2. Ask them "What happened?" - not "what's wrong?" - people find it easier to talk about situations rather than feelings.

3. Ask them if they are talking to someone about their issues - they often haven't talked to anyone because they think no one cares.

4. Remind them that you care about them.

5. Offer to come with them if they want to seek help. For a lot of people, talking to someone can be very overwhelming and knowing that someone who cares about them will come with them may be the turning point to accessing help.