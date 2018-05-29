Watch: Meet the loving mum and carer using Samoan language to help disabled Auckland man communicate for the first time

The use of the Samoan language has helped a man who has struggled to communicate with his family and caregivers thrive.

When Siainui Fa'alogo needed help to care for her son Hakai she turned to the Pasifika House in Auckland's Onehunga to take care of her son, bringing him to New Zealand to ensure he received the best help.

At Pasifika House, Samoan is spoken by the likes of Kucai Castella, who has helped care for Hakai for nearly two decades.

"Hakai responds very well to it, but also the other Samoans with similar needs living under our care," she told Tagata Pasifika in a story produced for Samoan Language Week.

Speaking in Samoan has been a huge benefit to Hakai, reports Tagata Pasifika, who responds to Samoan better than he does to English.

"It shows us there is real purpose behind our work because Hakai finally started speaking to us."