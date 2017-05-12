 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Meet the Kiwi beauty vlogger whose te reo makeup tutorials are proving a hit on YouTube: 'Showing our culture to the world'

share

Natalia Sutherland 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

On the surface it looks like any other YouTube makeup tutorial with a make-up free faced woman sitting in front of a camera ready to instruct her audience on how to get that perfect eye-brow or how to contour.

Miria Falvell didn’t expect she would receive the wave of positive comments and views when she posted a makeup tutorial in te reo.
Source: 1 NEWS

But, this video by Kiwi beauty vlogger Miria Flavell isn't like any other makeup tutorial - it has a twist.

The whole video is te reo Maori.

"I kept getting asked to do a video in te reo Maori," Miria told 1 NEWS Now.

"I put it off cos I think I thought it was too different. I was too scared to do it."

The Rotorua mum of two knew there was an appetite to see this type of video after she received 700 likes on a Facebook post asking if anyone wanted her to give a tutorial in te reo.

She never expected the video would bring so much attention with over 100,000 views on Facebook alone.

"I didn't think it was going to have that many views and that much attraction.

"Mixing te reo Maori with makeup is very, very different and I wasn't quite sure what the reaction was going to be like," Miria says.

"It was just mind-blowing, but it was amazing, it was awesome.'

A trained make-up artist, Miria gave up her career in TV production to fulfil her first love.

In December 2015 Miria set up her own makeup company and YouTube channel.

At the end of the day our language is being heard and it's being normalised. I'm trying to normalise te reo Maori in my videos."
Miria Flavell

Through her channel and social media accounts she has shared her struggles with finding her feet as a makeup artist.

Sharing the challenges of being a mum of young children and working as a makeup artist on the weekends has gained Miria a lot of viewers who are drawn to her reliability.

This and the fact she's incorporating her culture into her videos.

"What I love about this video is that I can be myself.

"What I've always told myself since I first started this channel was that I have to be 100 percent myself and te reo Maori is me, it's my life.'

Miria says the reception she's had for posting the video makes her want to do more videos in te reo.

"That's just me showing our culture to the world.

"At the end of the day our language is being heard and it's being normalised. I'm trying to normalise te reo Maori in my videos."

With attention all over the world, Miria also wants to be a role model for younger women by encouraging them to embrace their culture.

"In this world of social media it can sometimes be a little bit fake.

"And my biggest goal is to show young girls that you can be yourself."

Related

Natalia Sutherland

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

00:11
2
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

02:50
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

00:44
4
Paddleboarders were warned to get to shore in ‘a calm manner’ after police notice 15 sharks around them.

Watch: 'You are paddleboarding next to 15 great white sharks' - the moment cops warn paddleboarders to get a move on!

00:27
5
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.

02:50
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

Eastern Bay of Plenty is likely to be worst-hit, with the remnants of Donna due to hit this afternoon.

03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ