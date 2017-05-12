Watch: Meet the Kiwi beauty vlogger whose te reo makeup tutorials are proving a hit on YouTube: 'Showing our culture to the world'

On the surface it looks like any other YouTube makeup tutorial with a make-up free faced woman sitting in front of a camera ready to instruct her audience on how to get that perfect eye-brow or how to contour.

But, this video by Kiwi beauty vlogger Miria Flavell isn't like any other makeup tutorial - it has a twist.

The whole video is te reo Maori.

"I kept getting asked to do a video in te reo Maori," Miria told 1 NEWS Now.

"I put it off cos I think I thought it was too different. I was too scared to do it."

The Rotorua mum of two knew there was an appetite to see this type of video after she received 700 likes on a Facebook post asking if anyone wanted her to give a tutorial in te reo.

She never expected the video would bring so much attention with over 100,000 views on Facebook alone.

"I didn't think it was going to have that many views and that much attraction.

"Mixing te reo Maori with makeup is very, very different and I wasn't quite sure what the reaction was going to be like," Miria says.

"It was just mind-blowing, but it was amazing, it was awesome.'

A trained make-up artist, Miria gave up her career in TV production to fulfil her first love.

In December 2015 Miria set up her own makeup company and YouTube channel.

At the end of the day our language is being heard and it's being normalised. I'm trying to normalise te reo Maori in my videos."

Miria Flavell

Through her channel and social media accounts she has shared her struggles with finding her feet as a makeup artist.

Sharing the challenges of being a mum of young children and working as a makeup artist on the weekends has gained Miria a lot of viewers who are drawn to her reliability.

This and the fact she's incorporating her culture into her videos.

"What I love about this video is that I can be myself.

"What I've always told myself since I first started this channel was that I have to be 100 percent myself and te reo Maori is me, it's my life.'

Miria says the reception she's had for posting the video makes her want to do more videos in te reo.

"That's just me showing our culture to the world.

With attention all over the world, Miria also wants to be a role model for younger women by encouraging them to embrace their culture.

"In this world of social media it can sometimes be a little bit fake.