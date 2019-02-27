Watch: Meet Ace, the dog that loves the thrill of kite boarding

An unusual sight has been spotted on the water after a Kiwi kite boarder took his pet pooch for a glide.

Marc Jacobs has been a professional kite boarder for eight years and has won the New Zealand championships 11 times.

If there was a kite boarding competition for animals, his pet Ace would surely be in the running for top dog.

Marc takes Ace kite boarding with him whenever he can.

"It's pretty awesome having her there," he says.