 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

share

Source:

1 NEWS

About 50 firefighters turned out to a major blaze at a farm animal feed manufacturing plant near Ashburton.

Flames and thick black smoke rises from SealesWinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.
Source: Facebook: KrisTony ClaydonWade

Witnesses travelling in the area captured phone video of flames and thick black smoke rising from SealesWinslow on Hinds Highway at Winslow.

The company supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the fire was in a large shed 100 metres long and 50m wide, and about half the building is ablaze.

A spokesperson said firefighters were called at around 7.40pm and there were 19 trucks and about 50 firefighters at the scene with almost all available fire truck deployed.

No injuries were reported and they were still working to control the fire at about 9pm, the spokesperson said.

"Mate she's history. Check out that fire," a woman in a car travelling past the scene is heard saying in the video.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


00:22
2
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

3

Concerns raised over children's safety at new Auckland swimming facility

4

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:35
5
Water restrictions are in place in the Hawke's Bay city today.

Water as 'black as coffee' flows from some Napier residents taps as city endures 'critcally low' reservoir levels

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.

00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


03:36
Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

NZ First's push for work for the dole scheme causes tension in coalition government

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 