Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

About 50 firefighters turned out to a major blaze at a farm animal feed manufacturing plant near Ashburton.

Witnesses travelling in the area captured phone video of flames and thick black smoke rising from SealesWinslow on Hinds Highway at Winslow.

The company supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS the fire was in a large shed 100 metres long and 50m wide, and about half the building is ablaze.

A spokesperson said firefighters were called at around 7.40pm and there were 19 trucks and about 50 firefighters at the scene with almost all available fire truck deployed.

No injuries were reported and they were still working to control the fire at about 9pm, the spokesperson said.