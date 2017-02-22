Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

The Corrections Department is on an international recruitment drive as the number of prisoners hits a record high.

There are currently 10,200 inmates behind bars and Corrections is planning for 1800 new prisoner places by 2021.

It has already reopened cells that were once mothballed, as new prisons are built and expanded.

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments," Chief Custodial Officer Neal Beales told 1 NEWS.

It's prompted Corrections to go on a recruitment drive, with five hundred people from New Zealand, Australia, the UK and South Africa having already taken the challenge.

Those who recently graduated performed at a haka at a ceremony in Wellington. Neal Beales says they want people who will positively motivate some of our most "difficult citizens".

He says the focus has to be on rehabilitation and reintegration.