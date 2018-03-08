Watch: Mash-up of Six60 lead singer Matiu Walters and Kiwi operatic tenor Simon O’Neill

Two of New Zealand's biggest vocal acts are hitting Christchurch this week and Seven Sharp thought they'd mash them together.

World class opera singer Simon O'Neil performs in TOSCA which opened tonight and Matiu Walters and his band Six60 Friday tonight.

The two talented but very different singers met together in Christchurch to hang out, share a bit of their journeys and learn off each other.

"Until a few days ago I didn't know about Six60, he's a wicked singer," Mr O'Neil says about lead singer Matiu.