Watch: Marama Davidson in box-seat for Greens co-leadership, says political commentator

Dr Bryce Edwards says Green Party backbencher Davidson balances leader James Shaw, with her activist ties.
Politics

Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

01:05
3
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

4
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Numerous flights cancelled across the country today after wild weather

Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.


01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

02:03
The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

'It's so incredibly inspiring' – Jessica Chastain on a big year for women in Hollywood

The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.



 
