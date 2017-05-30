Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

A cultural commentator has slammed Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida for "diminishing" Maori through their use of a kapa haka group from Aotearoa during the opening of a new Polynesian-themed attraction.

The opening ceremony for the water park called Volcano Bay, which took six years to construct, featured singer Maisey Rika as well as the kapa haka group.

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori as corporate exploitation.

"Volcano Bay is classic appropriation, using tiki lounge products and creating a mishmash, stealing from cultures across Te Moananui a Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) for a made up iwi that doesn't exist," she says.

"Disturbingly they used mauri (life force) references as well and talked about wairua (spirit) in a way that was diminishing of who we are as people."

Universal didn't respond to requests for comment from 1 NEWS but its publicity claims extensive research has been done.

"We travelled all over Polynesia to get the flavour and feel to begin to build our story of the Waturi people (the made up iwi)," Dale Mason from Universal says.

Anthropologist and linguist Dr Pita Sharples says critics need to loosen up as the performance wasn't anything that Maori hadn't done before here at home.

"I think we are a little bit sensitive about this," Dr Sharples says.

"In this case opening a park with our customs and our stone and our things like this is part of the extreme end of of sharing our culture with them but I don't see it as a bad thing.

"I remember the Rotorua concerts way back when I was a young fulla, used to cruise down there earn $10 for the night, jump in one of the teams with my taiaha and perform."