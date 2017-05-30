 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A cultural commentator has slammed Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida for "diminishing" Maori through their use of a kapa haka group from Aotearoa during the opening of a new Polynesian-themed attraction.

The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.
Source: 1 NEWS

The opening ceremony for the water park called Volcano Bay, which took six years to construct, featured singer Maisey Rika as well as the kapa haka group.

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori as corporate exploitation.

"Volcano Bay is classic appropriation, using tiki lounge products and creating a mishmash, stealing from cultures across Te Moananui a Kiwa (Pacific Ocean) for a made up iwi that doesn't exist," she says.

"Disturbingly they used mauri (life force) references as well and talked about wairua (spirit) in a way that was diminishing of who we are as people."

Universal didn't respond to requests for comment from 1 NEWS but its publicity claims extensive research has been done.

"We travelled all over Polynesia to get the flavour and feel to begin to build our story of the Waturi people (the made up iwi)," Dale Mason from Universal says.

Anthropologist and linguist Dr Pita Sharples says critics need to loosen up as the performance wasn't anything that Maori hadn't done before here at home.

"I think we are a little bit sensitive about this," Dr Sharples says.

"In this case opening a park with our customs and our stone and our things like this is part of the extreme end of of sharing our culture with them but I don't see it as a bad thing.

"I remember the Rotorua concerts way back when I was a young fulla, used to cruise down there earn $10 for the night, jump in one of the teams with my taiaha and perform."

The water park opening comes off the back of the Disney blockbuster Moana - reflecting international interest in Pacific culture.

Related

Pacific Islands

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

00:19
2
The little baby shocked a Brazilian midwife when the newborn appeared to wriggle and walk while she was bathing her.

Watch: Newborn baby appears to take incredible first steps just moments after birth

00:30
3
The cheeky Chiefs fullback says he served Pulu the opportunity on a silver platter and he didn't miss.

'I'm lucky I'm still in one piece!' Damian McKenzie recounts getting annihilated by Augustine Pulu in massive tackle

00:29
4
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

5
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

'Darling, I think we've won it!' - what $27m Lotto winner told husband


02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.

00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the third day of America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:53
A relative of an Auckland dairy owner says the profits from stolen cigarettes are five times higher than if purchased from a wholesaler.

'There's a huge black market' – South Auckland dairy owners regularly offered stolen cigarettes and food

Shop owners are tempted by the huge profits on stolen cigarettes, it is claimed.


02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Watch: Chairs through walls and broken toilets - Victoria University student residence 'a feral zoo'

Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ