Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

A London-based Maori cultural group has today performed a spirited traditional song before the Queen and Meghan Markle on their first public outing together before a packed Westminster Abbey.

Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.
Source: Reuters

Ngati Ranana London Maori Club were front and center at the ceremony to mark Commonwealth Day, which had in attendance much of the wider Royal Family and British Prime Minister Theresa May. 

Ngati Ranana was established in 1958 by a small group of New Zealander's living in London.

Through the performance of traditional waiata and haka, the group has promoted the cultural uniqueness of Maori across the UK and Europe in countless performances.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day was celebrating the values and cultural contributions of the institution's 53 members.

Queen Elizabeth II joined the ceremony alongside Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other royals.

In her Commonwealth Day message, which is printed in the event's order of service, the Queen highlighted the diversity of Commonwealth nations and the connection between its peoples.

The ceremony included performances by singer Liam Payne and the Portsmouth Gospel Choir.

It was Prince Harry's bride-to-be Megan Markle first officialpublic appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.

The US actress is set to marry Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19.

