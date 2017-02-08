Watch: Man pinned in crashed excavator with just his nose and forehead above water

Police in New South Wales say a man is extremely lucky to be alive after he spent two hours trapped in his excavator with just his nose and forehead above water after crashing into a dam.

The man had been on his own property inside the small excavator when it apparently slid down the side of an embankment, Westpac Rescue Helicopter air crewman Graham Nickisson told Nine News.

"It pinned him inside the open cabin… his airways were only a couple of centimetres above the water," he said.

"A neighbour had overheard his cries for help and she alerted the authorities."

Police Inspector Neil Stephens said the man was "extremely lucky to survive".

"He was trapped such that only just a part of his face was above the water, just his nose and his forehead was above the water," he said.

Nine News says fire crews pumped water from the dam on the property at Charlotte Bay about 150km north of Newcastle so the man could be freed.