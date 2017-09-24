Watch: Man makes desperate dive to capture dog running loose on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Members of the public have jumped out of their cars to try and save a dog running loose in traffic on Auckland Harbour Bridge today.

Police say they received calls around 3pm that there was a dog running freely on the notoriously busy bridge.

Geoff Glanville filmed the unusual incident, posting the footage to his Facebook page with the caption "dog running up the Harbour Bridge don't see that every day".

Concerned motorists can be seen chasing the dog in the footage, after pulling over on the bridge's thin median strip.

One man comes close to catching the dog, making a desperate dive and falling onto the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted that the dog is safe and well after the ordeal.