Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

A 32-year-old man is in police custody after an aggravated robbery forced two Hastings schools into lockdown.
Police are currently seeking other people over the robbery of a King Street bar and TAB.
Two schools in Hastings were forced into lockdown today as police searched for an armed man following the robbery.
Hastings Intermediate and Hastings Central school were earlier forced into lockdown as police search for the man.
In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road / Pattison Road area tonight".
