Watch: Man films surreal encounter with emu gone walkabout on Dunedin street

A Dunedin man has had an encounter of a lifetime after an emu was spotted walking along a residential street.

The incident occurred on Church Street, Green Island, on Tuesday.
Source: Facebook / Logan Walden

Logan Walden filmed the surreal moment on Church Street, Green Island.

In the video, a woman can be heard saying, "Waiting for the wildlife people! Oh, give it something to eat!"

Mr Walden later took to Facebook to share his unusual experience, writing, "Come to Dunedin they said an emu spotted on church street! This poor animal was neglected! Felt for this Emu!!"

It's unclear exactly when the incident happened but the video was posted on Facebook on Monday and has since been viewed nearly 20,000 times.

