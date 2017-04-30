Watch: Majority of Kiwis want online porn blocked, according to poll

A new poll has indicated about 80 percent of Kiwi's want on-line pornography blocked or filtered on-line.

The poll was conducted by research firm Curia and commissioned by Family First.

Many of the respondents believe on-line pornography is contributing to sexual abuse.

Family First spokesman Bob McCoskrie told 1 NEWS, "What this poll shows is that people are concerned, they want better controls, they're concerned with the access of young people."

According to the poll, 80 percent of respondents want the government to require Internet providers to offer a filter, and 90 percent believe it was too easy for young people to access pornography on-line.

Netsafe's Sean Lyons said, "technological solutions form one part of what it requires to keep young people safe on-line. But it also requires awareness, resilience and education."

22,000 Kiwi's also recently signed a petition calling for the government to appoint an expert panel to investigate the public health effects and societal harm of porn.