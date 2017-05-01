 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Madeleine McCann's parents still buy her birthday gifts ten years after her disappearance

share

Source:

Associated Press

The parents of Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old British girl who vanished during a family vacation to Portugal in 2007, say they are still hopeful they will one day be reunited with their daughter as they mark the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

The McCanns sat down for an interview with the BBC a decade after their daughter's disappearance in Portugal.
Source: BBC

In an interview with the British media released yesterday the McCanns said they felt encouraged by the "real progress" that British police have made in the case in the past five years.

Scotland Yard said last week that, a decade later, detectives are still pursuing "critical" leads to trace Madeleine, who disappeared from a vacation home in Portugal's Algarve region on the night of May 3, 2007. Her parents had gone out to a tapas bar nearby after putting her and her twin siblings to bed.

Despite an investigation costing more than 11 million pounds ($NZ14 million) so far, police said there was no "definitive evidence" on whether Madeleine - who would be almost 14 now - is alive or dead. The girl was abducted from the apartment, they said, but how and why it happened is still largely a mystery.

One theory that police say hasn't been ruled out is a "burglary gone wrong."

Gerry McCann, 48, acknowledged it was "devastating" not to have found her, but added: "No parent is going to give up on their child, unless they know for certain their child is dead.

And we just don't have any evidence."

His wife, Kate, agreed.

"My hope for Madeleine being out there is no less than it was almost 10 years ago," she said. "I never thought we'd still be in this situation, so far along the line. It's a huge amount of time ... it's a hard marker of time."

The case has sparked global interest partly because of the McCanns' campaign to publicise their case in an attempt to find Madeleine. The couple also said they planned to challenge a court ruling that cleared a former Portuguese detective of breaching libel laws after he published a book alleging they were involved in Madeleine's disappearance.

Asked how the family was coping, the McCanns said that, like other families who have suffered tragedies, they are trying to move on and focus on their 12-year-old twins.

"You adapt and you have a new normality," Gerry McCann said. "At some point you've got to realise that time is not frozen."

His wife said that she still buys Madeleine birthday and Christmas presents every year.

"I obviously have to think about what age she is and something that, whenever we find her, will still be appropriate. So there's a lot of thought that goes into it," she said. "But I couldn't not, you know. She's still our daughter, she'll always be our daughter."

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Finnish journalist Mika Makelainen said "nobody told me not to film" while he was heading towards the airport.

Watch: Rare insight into secret North Korea – what it's really like

00:10
2
Wellington was hit by wild weather overnight and this motorist was in the thick of it.

Gale force winds forecast to hit parts of South Island tomorrow after North Island hit by rough weather overnight

00:20
3
The pilot tried to break-up the pair of fighting passengers at Atlanta Airport.

Video: Delta Airlines pilot hits passenger after fight breaks out in terminals

00:30
4
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:45
5

Case begins against National Party over campaign ad's Eminem similarity

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ