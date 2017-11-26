Watch: Loyal Tongan fans celebrate team's RLWC efforts in streets of Otahuhu after heartbreaking exit

Source:
Although Tonga were defeated by England in last night's Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland, the team were still winners in their fans' eyes.
Tongan fans poured out onto the streets of Otatuhu, their proud spirits unfazed by England's 20-18 win over Tonga.
Flags flew high and in strong numbers from cars which hooted up and down the streets of the south Auckland suburb.
There was a strong police presence and multiple roads closed off to better control traffic congestion.
Despite 21 arrests police say that overall they were happy with the behaviour of the Tongan fans.
