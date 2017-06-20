Watch: Lorde cracks 'weirdo' joke about herself on stage while collecting International Artist of the Year award

Lorde collected an International Artist of the Year award at the iHeart Radio Much Music awards in Toronto, Canada overnight and cracked a joke about herself in the process.

The Kiwi singer thanked her Canadian fans and joked they were amongst the first worldwide to say: "Hey, we like this weirdo!"

She then went on to perform a mix of hits from her new album Melodrama, including Green Light and Perfect Places.

Lorde is about to kick off a World tour for her new album Melodrama.